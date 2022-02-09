Police: Penn State Student charged with aggravated assault after punching nurse

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Penn State University student is being charged with aggravated assault among other charges after striking a nurse in the face, according to police.

Seth D Bolembach, 20, is being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and underage drinking after police say he struck a nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center on her left cheek with a closed fist.

On Sunday, Feb. 6 around 4:40 a.m. Bolembach was admitted to the medical center as a result of an alcohol overdose. The assault happened when they were preparing Bolembach for a CT scan and became violent. Healthcare providers had begun to strap Bolembach down when he escaped and punched a nurse with his right hand.

The victim said she had redness on her cheek and it stunned her and was painful. Bolembach was subsequently physically restrained by security.

Wyatt DuBois, Assistant Director, University Public Relations, confirmed that Bolembach is currently enrolled in the university.

Bolembach was held at Centre County Prison before posting 3% of a $30,000 bail on Feb. 8. His preliminary arraignment was on Sunday and his preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16.