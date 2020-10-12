UPDATE: Police continue manhunt after armed robbery in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An active search is underway for an armed robber in the area of the old K-Mart building and the surrounding area of Plank Road in Altoona Monday afternoon.

Police say that the suspect robbed Cashland at 301 Union Avenue around noon. This comes less than 24 hours after another armed robbery took place at the Dollar General on 6th Avenue near Mansion Park. Police have not stated if there’s a connection.

Police from multiple departments did a thorough investigation of the old K-Mart building on Plank Road at roughly 1:30 p.m.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police.

Former K-Mart building, Plank Road

This is a developing story. Stay with WTAJ as we have a crew on the scene and will continue to gather more information.