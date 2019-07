IMLER, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford responded to a call in Imler yesterday, July 2, 2019, that resulted in the area being shut down.

A 42-year-old man was suicidal, causing the police to take precautions and shutting down the area around them.

The man was taken into custody and taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment.