Police: Stage College man arrested for kidnapping, assault

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Patton Township Police have arrested a 24-year-old State College man after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive by continually threatening her with one of his guns.

Police report that 24-year-old Mingda Pang has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.

According to the complaint, Pang’s victim came forward on Aug. 1, 2020, to report the incidents that happened between March 29 and July 31.

Mingda Pang, 24

The complaint reads that Pang would continually place a gun to the woman’s head, or point it in her direction almost daily. She told police that he made her drink a large amount of alcohol before making her get on her knees and beg for her life before shooting the gun into a pillow.

It’s also noted that Pang held a gun to her head to force her to quit an internship. She also told police that Pang smacked her in the face and told her she was fat as she “gained 5kg since they started dating.” She reported to police that he also punched her in the leg.

The complaint states that Pang had thrown a metal dumbbell at the victim that missed and left a hole in the wall that the victim was able to describe. Pang also was reported to have smashed various items belonging to the victim, including her Macbook.

According to the complaint, the victim left early on July 31, and got “hours away.” When Pang woke up that afternoon and couldn’t find her, he called and threatened her and her family back home in China.

Police report that a search warrant of Pang’s residence found a total of 10 guns that included eight rifles and two handguns. They also report evidence of him firing the weapon in the house. Pillows had bullet holes and gunshot residue on them as well as a bedsheet.

The complaint states that Pang was read his Miranda Warnings, and then admitted that he had fired the weapon inside the apartment on multiple occasions towards the pillow and bed.