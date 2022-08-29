STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Carlisle men face burglary charges after they tried to steal a vehicle out of a towing lot but where stopped by employees, according to police.

At 8:47 a.m. on Saturday, State College police were called to the Halfmoon Towing Storage Lot at 220 Reese Road for a report of two men trespassing. It was reported by staff that Robert Carper II, 40 and Micah Porter, 30, jumped over a chain link and pad locked fence and tried to steal a white Toyota vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

When police arrived to the tow lot, they saw the Toyota on the inside of the gate facing the exit with a tow truck sitting on the outside of the lot along with two staff members, Carper and Porter.

According to the complaint, staff told police that the duo tried to ask about getting the vehicle, which was towed earlier in the morning by State College police, and were told that they would need to pay $350 when the lot opened at 9 a.m.

Staff told police that when they arrived to the lot, they saw Porter driving the Toyota at a high rate of speed towards the gate along with Carper in the passenger seat. In order to keep the vehicle from going through the gate, a tow truck was put in front of the gate to prevent them from leaving, according to police.

The duo faces felony burglary charges along with trespassing.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both were then placed in Centre County Prison with bail set at $10,000 each. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9