Police: Stabbing in Tyrone sends one to hospital

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing last night in Tyrone.

Tyrone Borough Police were dispatched to the 800 block of park avenue at about 10 pm.

The victim was taken to UMPC Altoona, but there’s no information on his condition.

Officers say their investigation identified Benjamin Wrye as the man who stabbed the victim with a knife.

Benjamin Wrye, courtesy of the Tyrone Borough Police Department.

They searched numerous places throughout the night, before locating Wrye early this morning at snappy’s in Bald Eagle.

After a brief foot chase, they apprehended him.

A Park Avenue resident says this type of attack is troubling in a neighborhood that’s usually quiet.

“Pretty taken aback with it because this neighborhood there’s a lot of children, lot of families and the kids are always up and down playing and to have something like that happen it’s just kind of a shock.” Matthew Creppage, Tyrone Resident

Wrye was arraigned on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and related offenses.

His bail was set at $500,00 straight bail.