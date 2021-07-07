Police: St. Marys woman allegedly exposed herself to teens

EMPORIUM, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saint Marys woman was arrested after police report that she allegedly exposed herself to two teens in Emporium along the roadway.

According to the report, state police were called for reports of 27-year-old Kristin Mertz being disorderly along W. 5th Street and N. Vine Street July 5. Through investigation, police noted that Mertz allegedly lifted up her dress and exposed herself to two teens, ages 13 and 14, at around 5 p.m.

Mertz was taken to Elk County Prison. Charges are pending through the magistrate for corruption of minors, indecent exposure, open lewdness, and other summer charges.