Police: Somerset teen accused of DUI while driving to work

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset teen was pulled over Monday evening and police reported they smelled burnt marijuana coming from inside of the car.

The 17-year-old was pulled over in a Ford Fiesta, telling police she was on her way to work. Police also report that she admitted to smoking marijuana before school that morning. Police then searched the car but found no illegal contraband. However, field sobriety tests showed signs of impairment, they stated.

The teen was taken to UPMC Somerset and consented to a chemical test before being released to her mother. DUI charges are currently pending the results of the test, according to Somerset police.