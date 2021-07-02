Police: Somerset man strangles woman with shoelaces, threatens to kill her

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man faces felony charges after an argument turned violent with a woman yesterday.

On July 1 around 4 p.m., state police at Somerset met with the woman at the hospital who appeared to have blood on her upper lip as well as bruising around her neck, according to the criminal complaint.

She told police that Thomas Holliday, 72, of Rockwood, was arguing with her over certain family members being allowed in her house in Black Township. The woman said Holliday then began punching her several times in the face.

After punching her multiple times, he allegedly dragged her by her arms to the kitchen and said he was going to kill her.

Holliday supposedly asked the woman if she was “ready to die” before he proceeded to wrap shoelaces around her neck, strangling her until she lost consciousness, the complaint said.

The woman told police she is unaware of how long she was unconscious, but Holliday asked her to move her car as soon as she woke up. She said she got in and drove away as fast as possible.

Holliday was arraigned today on felony charges of strangulation and aggregated assault as well as terroristic threats.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15, and he remains in Somerset County Jail after failing to post his $30,000 cash bail.