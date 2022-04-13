SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is behind bars after allegedly entering a woman’s home for a third time without permission while he was high.

On April 11 around noon, a woman told state police she was napping on the couch when 39-year-old Michael Brendle entered her home, according to the criminal complaint. She asked him to leave multiple times to which he refused.

The woman called 911, and when she told Brendle cops were on their way, he fled on foot, police noted. She also alleged that he was high on meth and was only wearing underwear and a red shirt.

This is the third time the woman said she had to call police after Brendle entered her home without consent.

Brendle has since been arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct. He’s lodged in Somerset County jail with a $50,000 cash bond.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

His preliminary hearing is slated for April 20.