Police: Somerset doctor withholds $7,000 from employee’s paycheck

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset doctor is being accused of withholding $7,272 from an employee’s paycheck that was to be deposited into her Simple IRA plan.

Dr. Philip Basala, 64, is an OB-GYN in Somerset Township, according to charges filed. In addition to failing to deposit the employee’s paycheck into her Simple IRA plan, he failed to make promised employer contributions in 2019.

State police at Somerset charged Basala with four felony accounts. Three of them are theft related, and one of them includes receiving stolen property.

He has a $50,000 unsecured bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 25.