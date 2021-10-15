Police: Somerset County woman charged after selling cocaine to informant

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County woman faces charges after she sold drugs to a police informant at three separate times and locations.

Jessica Eisenhuth, 31, is charged with two felony counts of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of communication facility. She is also charged with a misdemeanor count of intentional possession of controlled substances, according to the charges filed.

According to police, Eisenhuth met with a police informant and sold them three rocks of crack cocaine in exchange for money. On a separate occasion, Eisenhuth met with the police informant at a different location and sold them five rocks of crack cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

Finally, Eisenhuth met with an informant for the third time and sold them six rocks of crack cocaine.

After all incidents, the informant turned over the rocks for evidence and lab analysis to confirm the drugs were consistent with crack cocaine. Additionally, charges were filed as a result of the investigation after each meeting, according to police.

In total, 14 rocks of crack cocaine were recovered during the investigation. Eisenhuth awaits her preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 27.