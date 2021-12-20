Police: Somerset County man faces DUI charges after driving through crash scene

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Berlin man was arrested early Sunday after police say he tried to drunkenly drive through a DUI crash scene, ignoring police orders to stop.

The crash happened on the 1800 block of Berlin Pike Road where Somerset police were assisting Pennsylvania State Police at around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 19. That’s when the other driver, 22-year-old Matthew Nesbit, began to drive through the emergency scene, ignoring orders to stop, according to Somerset police.

After finally stopping, police noted that Nesbit had glassy eyes and uttered that he had consumed alcohol. He was then taken into custody after field sobriety tests and taken to UPMC Somerset for a chemical draw. Police say charges are pending.

Information on the original DUI crash that Somerset police were helping state police with was not released at the time of this writing.