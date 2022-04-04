CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for the culprit(s) that stole a Skills game redemption center from a Centre County hotel only to steal the money from it before setting it on fire and leaving it in the Snow Shoe area.

Troopers out of PSP Rockview were called to the Estya Hotel on N. Eagle Valley Road after a black Skills game redemption center went missing sometime from Feb.12 to Feb. 13.

The machine was eventually found through the investigation in the Snow Shoe area after the unknown culprit(s) stole a large amount of cash from inside the machine and then set it on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.