Police: Shots fired in Johnstown after two men argue over a woman

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a man living in Oakhurst Homes fired several rounds in the direction of the victim after they into an argument over his relationship with a woman.

Dyseam Baretta Graham, 45, faces four felony charges of aggravated assault, two felony charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and two minor charges of recklessly endangering another person.

Officers of the Johnstown Police Department were called to Oakhurst Homes Community Jan. 31 for a report of shots fired, according to the criminal complaint. They spoke with the victim who said he had gone to Graham’s apartment to confront him about having a relationship with the woman.

Witnesses told police the victim kicked Graham’s door into his apartment, but left after doing so and started walking back toward his vehicle that the woman was sitting in.

Witnesses said while the victim was walking down the sidewalk, Graham exited his apartment, and the two began yelling at each other. Graham allegedly started firing several rounds in the direction of the victim, striking the vehicle the woman was in, the complaint said.

It’s reported by witnesses that Graham fled the scene in a white SUV.

Police said they ran a criminal history on Graham and found that he is a convicted felon, and he does not have a valid license to carry a firearm.

Graham is being held in Cambria County Prison as of April 22 after failing to post 10 percent of a $100,000 cash bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11.