Police: Shooting in Cambria County sends one to hospital

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was flown via helicopter to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in Barr Township, according to police.
Police say the call came in around 11:40 a.m. The shooting happened at 300 Block Priesser Road and police are currently investigating.
Hasting EMS, Hastings FD, and Ebensburg PSP responded to the scene. The gunshot victim was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
This is a developing story and information is limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest.
