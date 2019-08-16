Police: Sexual assault warrant issued for former teacher

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Lock haven City Police are searching for Cole Gregory Black who has been charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Black was a teacher in Keystone Central School District and was also a girls soccer coach, Black is alleged to have had sexual contact with a student while he was a teacher at Keystone Central School District in 2018.

Police report that there is an active warrant for Black and anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Lock Haven Police at the comm center at 570-748-2936