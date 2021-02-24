Police seized 40 pounds of edibles from Portage man

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Portage man faces felony charges after state police said he had 40 pounds of THC edibles and other products delivered from out of state.

It started with a traffic stop Tuesday, Feb. 23, when state police pulled over a driver and discovered the edibles. When questioned, the man said he was being paid $500 to deliver the THC products to 21-year-old Andrew Kolenovic in Portage, according to the charges.

State police had the man contact Kolenovic and talk him into meeting at the Walmart parking lot on Plank Road in Altoona instead of delivering the items to Kolenovic’s Portage address.

State police staked out Kolenovic’s home, and troopers followed him to the Walmart parking lot where he was arrested when he started loading the THC products into his pickup truck.

Kolenovic is now charged with felony counts of attempted possession with attempt to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy.

He remains free on an unsecured $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Matt Dunio for a preliminary hearing March 4.