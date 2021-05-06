Police seize over $15k in drugs, loaded gun, $3k cash linked to Tyrone man

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is behind bars on felony drug and gun charges after a search of two homes in Tyrone turned up thousands of dollars in drugs and cash.

Tyrone police and narcotics agents with the state Attorney General’s Office arrested 42-year-old Richard Ewing at about 5 p.m. Wednesday as officers executed a search warrant at his home at 1311 Blair Avenue, according to charges filed in Tyrone District Court.

Police said Ewing was illegally carrying a loaded .45 caliber handgun, two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, $330 cash and packaging materials when he was arrested outside the home.

Photo courtesy of the Tyrone Borough Police Department’s Facebook.

A search of Ewing’s home and a second property connected to Ewing on the 1300 block of Bald Eagle Avenue turned up a total of six ounces of meth, two ounces of marijuana, 25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $2,650 cash, police said.

Police said they estimate the total value of drugs seized at over $15,000.

Ewing remains in Blair County Prison in lieu of $80,000 cash bail with a preliminary hearing slated for May 18.

Ewing was arrested in December by Logan Township police after a search of a motel room turned up meth and a gun. He posted bail in January in that case and is still awaiting trial.