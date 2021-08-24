Police: Second gunman charged in Altoona shooting incident

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second person has been charged in the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Zach’s Sports and Spirits in Altoona, Aug. 12.

Clifford Baxter, 48, aka “D” or “Big Black” or “Bo” was arraigned Tuesday on a laundry list of charges in connection to his alleged role in the gunplay.

On the night of the incident, police were directed to Evergreen Manor where they found a group of men and women, one of whom was shot in the foot but did not sustain any injury, police said. Another member of the group, Fa arah Robinson was arrested the day after the incident for his role.

In a later interview with police, the victim told police that they knew Baxter from an incident earlier that night. The victim was at Baxter’s residence the night of Aug. 11 and asked for a female’s number, who was Baxter’s wife, which caused an argument between the victim and Baxter, police said.

Baxter indicated that the victim was being disrespectful and when he wanted to leave, the victim was pepper-sprayed by someone at the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Once the victim arrived back home, Baxter was calling his phone frequently, police said.

When the victim, Robinson and the rest of the group went to Sheetz, Baxter and a few others arrived and the gunplay started.

Surveillance footage from the Sheetz across the street, showed a vehicle pulling up to the group and one of the passengers getting out. A confrontation between the group and those in the car erupts and shots were fired, according to police. One of those shots, coming from Baxter which was what hit the victim in the foot.

Baxter is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, and two more felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and attempt of criminal homicide. Baxter is also charged with a few other misdemeanors.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.