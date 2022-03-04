CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Police are searching for answers after a theft occurred at a Cambria County mini-mart Thursday night.

Richland Township Police said that around 8 p.m. an individual shoplifted at the Honey Bear Mini-Mart in Richland Township.

Person of interest in mini mart theft PHOTO Richland Twp Police Dept. Crime Watch

Person of interest in mini mart theft PHOTO Richland Twp Police Dept. Crime Watch

Person of interest in mini mart theft PHOTO Richland Twp Police Dept. Crime Watch

The person in the photos is considered a person of interest according to police.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Anyone with any information or can identify any of the people pictured is asked to contact Richland Township Police through the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.