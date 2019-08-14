Police searching for wanted man who pointed loaded gun at another person

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Upper Yoder Township Police are currently searching for Joseph Ambrosini, 57, for a Felony Arrest Warrant.

Police report that Ambrosini pointed a loaded firearm at another person with a live round in the chamber and the hammer in the cocked position. The charges are currently aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct.

They report that Ambrosini is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

Ambrosini is said to have family in Upper Yoder Township, Cambria County and Duncansville, Blair County.

Police believe he MIGHT be attempting to return to Arizona and may have access to a tan compact GM pickup with Arizona plates.

Upper Yoder Township Police ask that if you see Ambrosini or have information on his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.