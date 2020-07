SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for assistance in identifying a vehicle vandal in Somerset County.

An unknown suspect scratched and spray painted a 2010 Mazda Three and also stabbed a tire. It happened on Middle Street in Jenner Township sometime between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on July 10.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated to be more than a thousand dollars. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact PSP Somerset at (814) 445-4104.