Teen found safe following morning search in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPDATE: Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel said the teen is found and is safe.
—–
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township Police are searching for a non-verbal 17-year-old male with autism in the Treasure Lake area.
The teen was reportedly last seen Tuesday around 3 a.m. wearing a blue shirt with a red circle and a pull-up diaper.
Police tell WTAJ a search and rescue team is actively looking for the teen, and is asking for the community’s help.
