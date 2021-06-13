WANTED: Police searching for teen involved in weekend shooting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teenager they say was involved in a shooting Saturday.

17-year-old Preston Weakland is wanted by the Altoona Police Department in connection to a shooting that occurred in the area of 17th Street and 7th Avenue at 2:38 p.m.

He is described as a white male measuring 5’9″ with short dark brown hair, brown eyes and a medium build.

Weakland is wanted on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person, and additional related charges. He is considered armed and dangerous according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Weakland or if seen is asked to not approach him but rather contact the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2490.