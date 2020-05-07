Police searching for suspects who vandalized trolley yard in Windber

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for suspects that caused thousands of dollars in damages to a trolley yard in Somerset County.

It’s known as the trolley graveyard in Windber and has been around since the 1980’s.

Windber Police say there’s nearly $50,000 in damages, with smashed windows and lights, and graffiti.

The property has been closed to the public for years, but trespassers have found their way onto the grounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windber Police Department.