JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect(s) who stole a 2013 Black Quality Utility Trailer.

The trailer was stolen from a residence in the 500 block of Skipback Road in Juniata Township, according to police.

Police say the trailer has white stripes, four wheels, and is approximately 20 feet long with a plate mounted on the front for a winch.

The trailer has a license plate XGK5288. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 814-623-6133.