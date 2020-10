REDBANK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Clarion are investigating a criminal mischief incident involving paint on a road.

The incident occurred between 8:00 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8:00 a.m. Oct. 8 when unknown actors painted “Trump 2020” in green on a roadway on Route 28 and Yeany Lane.

The incident also involved a 2010 GM Acadia and a 29-year-old Punxsutawney victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at (814) 226-1710.