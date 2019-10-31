Police searching for suspect who stole from Clearfield County Walmart

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Lawrence Township Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole from Walmart.

According to police, they were dispatched to the Walmart in Lawrence Township Wednesday for a report of retail theft.

Police say Travis Lee Jackson, 30, of Clearfield, committed the theft and then fled on foot through the parking lot into a wooded area.

Police conducted a search and were unable to find Jackson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence Township Police at 814-765-1647.