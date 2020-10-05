UPDATE: Police charge man that shot cat with crossbow

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have charged a Mount Union man after a cat was found shot with a crossbow in September.

Troopers our of PSP Rockview report that 21-year-old Paul Todaro is being charged for cruelty to animals. According to the report, he admitted to inadvertently shooting the cat after being interviewed. The original story is posted below.

Todaro was also cited by PSP Rockview for harassment in an unrelated incident on October 9, 2020.

According to police, the cat was found on Sept. 2 in Unionville with a crossbow bolt in its head. The bolt had red and white vanes, according to the report.

The cat received treatment at Metzgers Animal Hospital in State College and survived the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police in Rockview at 814-355-7545.