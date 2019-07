SPRING TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Centre County are looking for the person who robbed a Spring Township laundromat Sunday night.

Police say someone stole coins from the Mrs. Suds Laundromat on Pleasantview Blvd. just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say the robber drove away from the laundromat in a red SUV that was headed towards Bellefonte.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.