Police searching for stolen pizza delivery topper

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Somerset are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly stole a pizza delivery car topper.

A representative from Dominos Pizza in Somerset reported to police that an unknown individual is in possession of a lighted car topper for the restaurant. The individual is reported to be driving a red four-door Subaru.

The lighted car topper is valued at $250. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Somerset Borough Police Department at (814) 445-4596.

