Police searching for stolen dog, suspects in early morning armed robbery

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Freedom Township Police Department are searching for a dog stolen by two suspects in an early morning armed robbery.

Police say the incident happened on Leberfinger Road and Speck Road in East Freedom Township around 7:30 am.

A 17 year old boy was walking his dog when two suspects, wearing masks and carrying pistols, driving a dark blue pick up truck demanded money from the 17-year old.

After figuring out the he had no money, the two suspects took the pug-style dog.

The missing dog. (Courtesy of Southern Blair County Law Enforcement Facebook page.)

Police say the suspected driver was 6 feet tall, with a stocky build and a deep voice, wearing a skull mask. They add the passenger has a smaller build and had a animal mask on at the time of incident.

The make and model of the blue pick up truck is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Freedom Township Police at 814-695-8545.