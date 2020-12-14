Police searching for stolen construction machinery

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Jefferson County are searching for a burglary suspect that reportedly stole a Skid Steer.

The New Holland brand machine is valued at $20,000. Police say the incident occurred sometime between December 10 and 11 at Humphrey Charcoal in Pine Creek Township.

We’re told the skid steer appeared to be loaded on a trailer and taken from the scene. A witness on Route 322 also reported seeing the machine being hauled by a blue Ford Super Duty around midnight heading west.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police.

