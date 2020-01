PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a car that was stolen from a home on Blair Street in Portage between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

According to police, an unknown actor(s) showed up at the victim’s house, and entered an unlocked 2017 Ford Explorer.

The vehicle was a “push to start” and keys were left inside the vehicle.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

The 2017 Black Ford Explorer has a license place UP0-3487.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.