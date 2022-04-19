CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police are looking for a man who stole three drones from a Best Buy.

Police say that the retail theft took place on April 9, at the Best Buy located on 1650 North Atherton Street, in State College. The unknown actor walked in on foot around 3 p.m., broke a cabinet display and put a DJI Mavic 3 Fly More drone, which is valued at $2,849, in a Best Buy bag, and left.

About five minutes later, he walked back in and stole a second drone. He then returned again around 6:30 p.m. and stole a third drone, a total of $8,549 of merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477 or online. Any caller could be eligible for a cash reward if information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case/ or the location of a wanted person or fugitive.