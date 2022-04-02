BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a skid loader was stolen from a Blair County property.

The skid loader is described to be a 2016 Gehl R135, yellow in color and also has steel tracks.

According to a Facebook post, the skid loader was stolen from a property located at the 100 block of Benton Road in East Freedom Township sometime between Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Freedom Township Police at 814-695-8545 or by messaging the Southern Blair County Law Enforcement Facebook page.