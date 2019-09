STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College need your help to find a man that stole a stop sign.

Officers say around 10:45 a.m. This past Saturday the sign was taken from the intersection of South Garner Street and East Prospect Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing white sneakers, shorts, and a dark shirt at the time.

We’re told he ran from the scene with the sign in hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.