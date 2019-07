LOWER YODER TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA Co. Pa. (WTAJ) — West Hills Regional Police are looking to identify a man they consider to be a “person of interest.”

Police did not specify why they are attempting to identify the man, but they state there was an incident at the Subway on Goucher Street in Lower Yoder Township.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, you’re asked to call the police at 814-472-2100.