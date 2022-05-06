STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are searching for two men they say stole packages from an apartment building.

The theft occurred on April 28 at the Fairmount Hills apartments along West Fairmount Avenue where the suspects were seen taking the items at 10:16 p.m.

One man was wearing a gray hat, black jacket, blue jeans and brown leather boots. The other man had a brown mustache and goatee and was wearing a gray knit hat, black jacket, gray sweatpants, blue sneakers and a black backpack.

Image provided by the State College Police Department.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department by calling (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.