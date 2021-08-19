Police searching for missing Elk County woman

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for a missing Elk County woman after her family reported to police on Aug. 12.
Briana Miller, 27, of Johnsonburg, is described to be a white female, 5ft and 1in tall, weighs 280 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes, according to police.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (814)-776-6136.
Stick with WTAJ as we will update this story when more information becomes available.
