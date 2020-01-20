Police searching for man who stole Xbox, laptop from Walmart

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole an Xbox and a laptop from the Walmart store on Route 119 in Young Township.

Police say the middle-aged white male entered the store and took an Xbox and an HP Laptop on December 19, just before 11:00 p.m.

Police say the male then left the store without paying and drove off an a black 4-door sedan.

Police describe the suspect as tall and stocky with a piercing on his chin, wearing a jean jacket and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Punxsutawney State Police at 814-938-0510.