STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for a suspect they say harassed two college students and injured one of them.

The incident occurred on Jan. 12 around 2 a.m. when a man followed the two women from Gumby’s Pizza along South Pugh Street to the 500 block of South Pugh Street. The man who was described as having blonde hair and wearing a black jacket reportedly attempted to have the students go to his residence.

As the women attempted to ignore the man’s advances, he pushed one of them to the ground causing multiple injuries, according to police. The man then left the area heading down East Fairmount Avenue towards South Allen Street.

The students reportedly told police they believed the man had been at Champ’s Sports Bar earlier that night based on comments he made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through their website.