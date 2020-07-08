Police searching for man involved in State College Walmart thefts

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in multiple thefts at the Benner Pike Walmart.

According to the police report, the thefts occurred between June 15 and July 5. Security footage captured an image of the male suspect.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.