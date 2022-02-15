Police search for man involved in Johnstown Walmart theft

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Person of interest regarding a theft at Richland Walmart on Feb. 2. (via Richland Township Police Department on Crime Watch)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for answers regarding a theft that took place at Walmart in Richland.

On Feb. 2 around 2:45, Richland Township police said a theft occurred at the Walmart located on Town Center Drive.

  • Person of interest regarding a theft at Richland Walmart on Feb. 2. (via Richland Township Police Department on Crime Watch)
  • Person of interest regarding a theft at Richland Walmart on Feb. 2. (via Richland Township Police Department on Crime Watch)
  • Person of interest’s vehicle regarding a theft that occurred at Richland Walmart Feb. 2. (via Richland Township Police Department on Crime Watch)

The man above is considered to be a person of interest, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man involved should contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss