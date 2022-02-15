Police search for man involved in Johnstown Walmart theft

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for answers regarding a theft that took place at Walmart in Richland.
On Feb. 2 around 2:45, Richland Township police said a theft occurred at the Walmart located on Town Center Drive.
The man above is considered to be a person of interest, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man involved should contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.
