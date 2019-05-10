Police searching for information/driver after deadly hit and run

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for information on a driver in relation to the deadly hit and run of Pastor John Garner near the Nason Hospital on April 18, 2019.

Garner’s body was discovered that morning in the parking lot of the old Bickel Surplus parking lot.

Police are now looking for the driver of the pictured Toyota Rav4, white, as it was observed in the Bickel parking lot on April 18 at 6:46 a.m.

While the police do not state that the driver was involved, they are hoping the driver of the white Toyota Rav4 has information or saw something pertaining to Garner’s death.

If you have ANY information on the car, the driver, or the hit and run that led to Garner’s death, you are asked to call the Hollidaysburg State Police Barracks at 814-696-6100