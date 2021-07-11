UPDATED: Elderly man to be belived missing/endangered from Cambria County found

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Pennsylvania State Police have reported that an elderly man who was originally reported as missing/endangered has been found.

Police say 83-year-old Patrick Staple is at special risk of injury or harm and may be confused.

He was last seen on Lincoln Street, Nanty Glow Borough, Pa. traveling to the Pittsburgh area and is believed to be driving a 2013 grey Jeep Compass with a Pa. tag ETN3250.

Police describe Staple as 5ft 9in, grey hair brown eyes, he walks with a cane and is believed to be wearing blue jeans and black Dr. Marten shoes.

Anyone with information on Staple’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or PSP Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500.