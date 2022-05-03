CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for the driver of a truck who damaged a garage door to a car wash.

A white truck pulling a black and silver Homestead trailer was seen at Wash World Car Wash along Boal Ave in Boalsburg on April 30. The driver of the truck reportedly hit the wash bay door at 3:30 p.m. and then left the area.

Photos of white Ford F250 or F350 crew cab at Wash World Car Wash in Boalsburg on April 30.

The vehicle was described as a Ford F250 or F350 crew cab with an 8-foot bed. Police are now calling on the public to help identity the owner of the truck.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department by calling (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.