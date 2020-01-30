Police searching for driver who crashed into headstones in Reynoldsville Cemetery

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a driver that crashed into multiple headstones in the Reynoldsville Cemetery.

According to police, the unknown driver was traveling in the Reynoldsville Cemetery between 12:00 p.m. Sunday and 8:00 p.m. Monday when they failed to stay on the road, and went off to the side.

Police say the driver fled the scene heading South on State Route 310.

Police believe the vehicle is a metallic blue Chevrolet Cobalt with front-end damage at approximately the 1 o’clock position.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 814-371-4652.