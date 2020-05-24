Police searching for Clearfield man last seen a week ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield are looking for a man who was last seen on Sunday, May 17th, according to a release.

State Police say they are looking for Kenneth McFarland, who white male, in his early 40’s, standing at 5 ft, 10 inches tall. Police add that McFarland has gray hair and a gray, or partially gray beard.

He was last seen around 3 p.m. last Sunday on Lick Run Road in Goshen Township. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Clearfield State Police at 814-857-3800.